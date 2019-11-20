Woman arrested after stealing from front porches in Round Rock, police say

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman accused of stealing from front porches in Round Rock has been arrested.

Round Rock Police said Courtney Welch, 27, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of theft of property.

The alleged offences happened on Oct. 8 and Oct. 31, police said.

The police department is running an Operation Front Porch program this year to ensure safe package delivery.

Police said Round Rock residents can ship their packages to the police department on North Mays Street and pick them up from there.

