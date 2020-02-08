Woman arrested after she threatened to stab two people, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested after she threatened to stab another woman and a man outside a home in southeast Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

Precious Kavanough, 23, was detained by officers after the incident in Pewter Lane at 8:43 a.m. on Sunday.

Police had been at the home where the incident happened about an hour earlier, the affidavit says. Kavanough and a man were leaving because the man’s father had kicked them out, police said.

As he returned to the scene, the officer said he saw Kavanough walking towards another woman.

When the woman saw the officer, she flagged him down and said “she has a knife”, according to the affidavit.

Police said that Kavanough then began taking off her clothes to show she did not have a knife. She then put her clothes back on and walked away.

The other woman told police that Kavanough had been yelling that she was going to kill somebody.

When the woman asked her to leave, Kavanough began bumping her body to try to start a fight. She also picked up a knife that was lying on the ground and threatened to stab the woman and a man, she told police.

Another man told police that Kavanough threw something into the home through the window, and it hit him in the forehead.

Officers later located a knife lying in the middle of the street in front of the home. It was described as a silver kitchen knife about four inches long.

Kavanough was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was taken to the Travis County Jail, but was no longer in jail on Saturday morning.