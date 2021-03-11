Woman arrested, accused of vandalizing Dripping Springs City Hall with red spray paint

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after being accused of vandalizing Dripping Springs City Hall with spray paint and breaking a window.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Bonnie Gibson was taken to the Hays County Jail on a criminal mischief charge. A bond has not been set yet for her.

Deputies responded to the city hall building for reports of graffiti Wednesday morning, HCSO said. They found bright red words reading “[expletive] racists” spray painted on the outside. A window was also broken.

Vandalism at Dripping Springs City Hall (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Vandalism at Dripping Springs City Hall (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

HCSO said video surveillance was released by Dripping Springs employees. The Criminal Investigations Division was able to track down the suspect, Gibson, in the city.

Investigators found Gibson with paint reportedly on her hands and on the outside and inside of her car that matched the red letters.

Mayor Bill Foulds, Jr. said in a statement Wednesday they are deeply concerned about the crime:

“The City Council and our City employees have always supported all people of every culture, background, and race and we do not tolerate behavior that perpetuates hate against any individual or group.”

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, an attorney was not listed for Gibson yet in online Hays County court records.

If you have any information about the vandalism, you can call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896 and refer to case number 2021-14486.

