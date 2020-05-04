Woman arrested, accused of licking hands and touching things in grocery store

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – A Sumter woman has been charged after allegedly licking her hands and then touching things in a grocery store, police say.
Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter has been charged aggravated breach of peace and food tampering, and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order, according to a news release on the Sumter Police Department’s Facebook page.
Holliday was arrested Saturday by Sumter police officers after they responded to a suspicious person call. Officers said they identified the woman and determined she matched the description of the suspect.
The department says video footage from inside the IGA shows a woman licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items.
Police say the woman was seen doing the same thing in a dry food section of the store.
Holliday is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. A $100,000 bond has been set for her. She has also been ordered to undergo COVID-19 testing. An investigation is ongoing.
Police said Holliday also is charged by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for a similar incident at the Station II on Peach Orchard Road. Count on News13 for updates.
