Woman allegedly slapped CapMetro bus driver because she couldn’t get a free ride, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a woman accused of slapping a CapMetro bus driver when she was told she couldn’t ride the bus for free.

According to the warrant, on Thursday, Robbie Lee Lampkin, 34, boarded a CapMetro bus at the 700 block of East Seventh Street and asked the driver for a free ride.

After Lampkin was told there were “no free rides” and that she needed to pay, she reportedly got mad and slapped the woman on the right side of her face, causing her glasses to fly off.

Lampkin then left.

According to police, the driver’s glasses were damaged and the slap was hard enough to cause pain.

Lampkin then reportedly returned to the area but at another CapMetro bus, where the officer (who was still on-scene) says he heard Lampkin say something to the effect of, “I asked for a free ride and she refused, so I slapped her.”

She is charged with misdemeanor assault with injury and her bond is set at $3,000.