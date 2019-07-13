Woman allegedly drove drunk with child in car before crashing into CapMetro bus, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a woman accused of driving with her child while drunk and crashing into a CapMetro bus.

According to the arrest warrant, witnesses say Ana Karen Gamez-Herrera, 24, was driving dangerously in the area of Salt Springs and East William Cannon Drives on June 22.

Witnesses say they saw Gamez-Herrera driving while drinking a beer before hitting a vehicle and then a CapMetro bus. According to the warrant, she hit the bus and then drove away.

After one of the initial 911 reports of a possible drunk driver, Austin Police Department had run the license plate number for the vehicle and this registration information led them to Gamez-Herrera’s address, where they say they found her later.

According to police, Gamez-Herrera was disoriented and slurring and had a bloody nose, in addition to having blood all over her arms, chest, face and legs. Police say she had a strong odor of alcohol coming off of her and that she admitted to them that the car was hers and that she’d driven off from the scene because she was scared.

Officers say the 19-month-old child had blood on her ear.

In the car, officers found a half-empty 375ml glass bottle of Hennessy, an empty 24-ounce can of Modelo and blood throughout.

Gamez-Herrera is charged with felony child endangerment and her bail is set at $7,500.