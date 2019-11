AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department has arrested a woman accused of smacking a police horse in the face on Nov. 10.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ashley Matteson, 30, slapped a police officer’s horse with an open hand as the officer was attempting to clear East Sixth Street during bar closing.

The officer says Matteson refused to leave the roadway before she hit the horse.

Matteson is charged with misdemeanor interference with a service animal and her bail was set at $5,500.