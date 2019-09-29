Woman accused of punching stranger twice during downtown robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman hit a stranger twice and demanded she hand over cigarettes in a downtown robbery, police said.

Charline Nwagboso, 54, approached the victim from behind at the corner of East Sixth Street and Neches Street at about 7:52 a.m. on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim said she had just bought a pack of cigarettes and was waiting for a pedestrian light when she was hit in the neck.

She turned around to see Nwagboso, who repeatedly yelled “give me that”, and then punched her in the face, police said. The woman handed over the cigarettes, which fell to the ground.

According to the affidavit, she was rescued by a passing Uber driver who honked their horn and pulled up next to her, before driving her to safety at the Hilton, where she called police.

Officers said the woman suffered a scratch behind her right ear and an abrasion and swelling to her lip.

Surveillance footage showed Nwagboso walking towards the location of the incident before it happened, and walking westbound on East Sixth Street afterwards.

She was found by officers at 9:33 a.m. and the victim immediately identified her as the suspect with 99 percent certainty.

Nwagboso is charged with robbery by assault and has been booked into the Travis County Jail on a $75,000 bond.