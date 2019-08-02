Woman accused of hiding knife, bloody clothes in March murder of man in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is accused of helping to conceal evidence after the robbery and stabbing death of a man at a south Austin home in March.

Alyssa Olvera is accused of helping to hide a knife used to stab 34-year-old Benito Luna-Vargas to death on March 24, and the suspects’ clothes that were left bloodied after the attack, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Witnesses told police 26-year-old Olvera was in a relationship with Leroy Garza, 45, who faces murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with Luna-Vargas’ death and the assault of his brother, Miguel Luna-Vargas. Another woman, Jessica Romero, also faces charges in the case.

Leroy Garza mugshot (Photo courtesy Austin Police)

On March 24, witnesses told police Garza, Romero and Olvera barged into the Southport Drive home that Benito and Miguel shared with roommates. They allegedly screamed at the victims, beat them up and stabbed Benito, who later died at the hospital.

As officials investigated the death and assault, they received a detailed CrimeStoppers tip in April about the case. The tip claimed that Olvera had confessed to Garza’s sister about the details of the case.

“The tip stated that Leroy and Alyssa were out to eat when Leroy receive [sic] a call from Jessica and Alyssa heard Leroy say, ‘No, not today, I’m going home,'” police wrote. “The tip went on to say that Leroy then received a call from L— and that Leroy turned the car around and drove to the victim’s residence.”

Police issued a search warrant and obtained the information in Google Maps that was linked to Garza’s Gmail accounts. They also received Garza’s mobile phone data from Sprint. The information they received corroborated the tip and other witness statements.

In June, police spoke to a witness who corroborated the information police had received in the CrimeStoppers tip.

She told police Olvera saw Romero knock things over in the Luna-Vargas’ home and when Olvera and Garza went inside, Romero allegedly pointed out a man for Garza to fight.

She also said Olvera “noticed she had blood on her shirt and admitted that Leroy stabbed the guy,” police wrote. Other witnesses told police Olvera punched Benito after he was stabbed and police believe that’s why she allegedly had blood on her shirt.

When Garza and Olvera came home, the witness told police she, “noticed Leroy and Alyssa were wearing different clothing from when they left the night prior for dinner, which corroborates Alyssa telling [her] that she got rid of the clothing and knife.”

Police believe Olvera hid the clothing and knife with the intent of hampering the investigation. She faces a third-degree felony charge of tampering with physical evidence and a $20,000 bond. She is not in custody at the time of publishing this article.