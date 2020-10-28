Woman accused of fraud after Hays County deputies find more than 70 forms of ID, forged checks

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Earlier this month, Hays County deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman after different forms of identification from several people, forged checks and drugs were found in a car.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Dionne Episcopo of Austin was arrested on Oct. 15 after deputies reportedly found her sleeping in a car with the items.

On Oct. 15 around 4 a.m., HCSO said deputies responded to the 13700 block of Ranch Road 12, the Wimberley Square, for a suspicious vehicle call. When they got there, deputies ran the car’s license plate, which came back as stolen out of Austin. Deputies spoke with the sleeping person inside, identified as Episcopo.

HCSO said deputies could see items inside the car fitting the descriptions of those stolen in a residential burglary the day before in the Wimberley area. Episcopo was arrested on charges of possession of stolen license plates and taken to Hays County Jail.

Detectives got a search warrant for the car, HCSO said. The items inside were confirmed to be stolen, and they were returned to their owner. At this time, the burglary is still under investigation. While doing the search, HCSO said detectives also found a bag holding more than 70 forms of ID, including W-2s, driver licenses, social security cards and passports — all belonging to different people. Narcotics and forged checks were also found, deputies say.

HCSO said more warrants are now pending for Episcopo for fraudulent use of identifying information (a first-degree felony), forgery of a financial instrument (a state jail felony), tampering with a government record (also a state jail felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a third-degree felony).

An Oct. 14 a car break-in was also reported in the 100 block of Oak Drive in Wimberley. HCSO said surveillance video was obtained of the suspect. A warrant for Episcopo for burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, is also pending.

If you are a victim or have information about these burglaries, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1(800)324-8466.