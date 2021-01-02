Woman accused of chasing security guard with a knife, barricading herself inside vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overnight standoff could lead to multiple charges for one woman.

Austin Police Department says they received a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Jan. 2 about a woman chasing a security guard with a knife on West Second Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, the woman reportedly got into a vehicle and led officers on a chase that ended at 38th and Lamar.

APD says officers on the scene tried to make contact with her but she was not complying with their demands and barricaded herself inside the car.

That’s when they called in the SWAT team for help.

The woman was later taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.

APD says she could now face charges for aggravated assault and evading arrest.

There’s no word yet on what led up to the initial disturbance.