AUSTIN (KXAN) – A woman connected with a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder Tuesday.

Jaclyn Edison, who was 19 at the time, is accused of conspiring with her husband, Nicolas Shaughnessy, who hired two men – Arieon Smith and Johnny Leon – to kill Nicolas’ father, Ted Shaughnessy, owner of Gallerie Jewelers in Austin. Smith, Nicolas and Leon all pleaded guilty to the murder as part of a plea agreement in 2021 and were sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Edison, the former daughter-in-law of Ted, was the final defendant indicted in the case.

Background

Ted Shaughnessy was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on March 2, 2018, after an intruder entered the home. His son, Nicolas, was the sole beneficiary of $2 million if one of his parents were to die, according to a search warrant.

According to 2018 police documents, Nicolas, who at the time was living in College Station, was experiencing hard financial times and owed his mom, Corey, $30,000, per the documents.

Detectives said when they searched Nicolas’ apartment, they found a torn-up piece of paper. When detectives assembled it back together, it showed a hand-drawn diagram of the murder crime scene.

According to District Attorney José Garza, Nicolas and Smith will both be eligible for parole in a little less than 20 years.

“Our family wants you to know how your decision on that day affected our lives forever – a selfish and heinous act of cruelty. Ted was a vibrant, compassionate, respected individual that had his life taken from him because of your greed,” Ted’s family wrote in an allocution statement read before Nicolas Shaughnessy and Smith after their sentencing in 2021, according to KXAN reporting.

“The people that you selected to assist you have ruined their lives and their families’ lives as well. And for what? A payment for a heinous act of cruelty? A payment that was never made? It would be our hope that you are never released from prison. We understand this plea but are not happy about it,” the statement, addressing Nicolas directly, went on.

“What you have done is unforgivable in our eyes. None of you will ever serve enough time for our family. What you have done has changed so many people’s lives, including your own. You will be middle-aged when you get out, and you won’t have many opportunities afforded to you, and that is the way it should be. None of you deserve any kind of normal life. Our lives are no longer normal, and you shall have the same fate.”