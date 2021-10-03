Witness calls 911, follows accused hit-and-run driver to help San Marcos Police make arrest

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The witness of a suspected hit and run that left one woman dead is speaking out after he helped lead police to an arrest.

Court documents say police arrested 39-year-old Armando Cubriel thanks to witness Daniel Scott.

Armando Cubriel, Jr. (San Marcos Police Department)

The hit and run happened on Sept. 26, according to an affidavit. Cubriel is accused of hitting and killing 49-year-old Nelda Chancy Peddle in San Marcos.

According to an arrest report, Cubriel was drunk. The report said Scott saw Cubriel hit Peddle and drive off. Scott reportedly followed Cubriel about five minutes around the corner to a car wash, where police later arrested Cubriel.

KXAN has reached out to Cubriel’s attorney and is waiting to hear back.

Among Cubriel’s charges are intoxication manslaughter, accident involving death, tampering with physical evidence, resisting search and retaliation.

