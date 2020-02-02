Williamson County deputies looking for suspect after armed robbery at McDonald’s

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a McDonald’s.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, the suspect pulled into the McDonald’s drive thru, displayed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a white man with a small stature possibly in his late 20s or 30s. He was driving a gray single cab Dodge pickup.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-253-7867.