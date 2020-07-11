Williamson County deputies investigating after suspect steals car at gunpoint

Armed robbery in Jarrell on Saturday, July 11 (Courtesy of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in the victim’s driveway.

According to a tweet from the Williamson County sheriff, it happened Saturday afternoon off Woodpecker Run in Jarrell. That’s near Sonterra Boulevard.

WCSO says the victim was in their driveway when the suspect pulled up, showed a gun and stole their Chevy Silverado.

WSCO describes the suspect as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt and basketball shorts. The sheriff’s office says he is around six feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.