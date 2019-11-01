Williamson Co. deputies arrest man accused of failing to verify annual sex offender registration information

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who reportedly failed to report for annual verification on the sex offender registry.

According to the affidavit, 66-year-old Leroy Mcafee was charged with one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact in July 2008 in Travis County. Mcafee was convicted in July 2009 and received a two-year jail sentence.

As a result of the conviction, offenders are required to register as sex offenders and verify registration information annually for life.

The affidavit says Mcafee was arrested by Georgetown Police on July 23 for an outstanding warrant issued by Austin police for the same charge. Upon release on July 29, Mcafee was given seven days to register with law enforcement in Williamson Co. after declaring residence in Jarrell.

He reportedly has yet to report to any law enforcement since his release.

Mcafee was previously convicted and charged with failure to comply with offender registry requirements in September 2015.

Mcafee was booked in the Williamson County jail on Oct. 31 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, a third degree felony. His bond is set at $15,000.