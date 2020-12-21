Who dumped diesel fuel into Arroyo Seco Creek? City needs help finding him

Celestine Ngam, a Senior Environmental Compliance Specialist in the Austin Watershed Protection Department, places hydrophobic pads in pools of standing water inside Dry Creek on Dec. 21, 2020. The pads are used to soak up diesel fuel the city said someone dumped into the creek on Dec. 19, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometime Saturday someone decided to pull over near Koenig Lane and dump two tanks into Dry Creek.

It happened in the middle of the day, according to the Austin Watershed Protection Department — and the tanks held around five gallons of diesel fuel the city told KXAN.

There’s nowhere to hide, either.

The creek’s flanked on both sides by Arroyo Seco, a major thoroughfare in the middle of Austin’s Brentwood neighborhood. Hundreds of homes are within a short walk away from the creek. The dumping happened as a witness watched and questioned the person about what they were dumping.

The person told the witness it was diesel fuel, according to the city. By the time the witness pulled their phone out to photograph the crime, the perpetrator sped away, Watershed spokeswoman Susan Garnett told KXAN.







Austin’s Watershed Protection Department spent the past two days working to clean up Dry Creek after a witness said a man dumped two diesel tanks into the creek (KXAN/Jody Barr)

The city did not get a description of the vehicle or the person who dumped the fuel.

“I walked over the pedestrian bridge and saw kind of a rainbow sheen over the water. And to be honest with you it didn’t register with me,” Mitzi Pirkey said. “It looked funny, but it didn’t register with me. I saw some white sheets of paper that someone had put down.”

Pirkey lives just feet away from the dump site.

“I thought it was some kind of funny experiment going on, but there’s kids playing, people hang out down there. Especially after a rain we had last week,” Pirkey said.

She didn’t know it was an illegal dump investigation until KXAN spoke to her.

Pirkey said after rains and the creek fills neighborhood children play in the flowing water there.

Celestine Ngam, of the Austin Watershed Protection Department, places pads to soak up diesel fuel in standing water inside Dry Creek on Dec. 21 (KXAN/Jody Barr)

“That shocked me, that’s just horrible. People live here. There are animals. Birds drink from the stream when there’s water there. I can’t imagine someone would want to do that,” she said. “This is a neighborhood of families and people that care about the environment and take care of your responsibility — help us clean it up.”

Austin Watershed Protection told KXAN about 95% of the diesel fuel had been cleaned up.

The smell of diesel fuel was still noticeable at the site on Monday morning. Around noon, a Watershed Protection worker showed up to replace some of the absorbent pads placed in the creek.

“I don’t feel like it’s actually a cause for concern right now, but I’m going to do some checking to see how bad it is,” Celestine Ngam, a Senior Environmental Compliance Specialist told Pirkey.

Ngam called the dump “an egregious” act since it was intentional. The city admitted it still did not have a suspect identified as of this report.

“In this case we don’t know who did it. We didn’t get here on time to get a handle on the person dumping into the creek,” Ngam said.

The city is asking the public for help. If you have any information, you’re asked call 311 to report it. Watershed’s spokeswoman says the city would prosecute the case with the assistance of the Travis County Attorney’s Office.