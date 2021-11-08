What’s being done to better handle sexual assault cases in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is providing details on changes it’s made in the handling of sexual assault cases.

The changes come after the city of Austin and Travis County were first sued in 2018 for mishandling three women’s sexual assault cases. A second lawsuit was brought forward by additional sexual assault survivors in 2020.

In June, Travis County settled its part of the lawsuit with survivors, who claimed the county refused to prosecute their cases and failed to test DNA evidence for years. Fourteen survivors in total received $20,000 each.

An additional $250,000 from the settlement was designated to make changes within the Travis County District Attorney’s office, including better training on handling sexual assault cases for all staff members and the regular release of data to the public about how sexual assault cases are being handled.

Meanwhile, litigation between survivors and the city is ongoing.

Even without an outcome in that case, yet, the Austin Police Department has made a number of changes.

The department was scheduled to brief the city’s Public Safety Committee on the changes Tuesday, but the committee meeting was canceled.

According to presentation slides made available on the city’s website ahead of time, APD’s Sex Crimes Unit has made changes preliminarily recommended by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

Austin’s city council ordered that a large-scale evaluation be done examining the department’s handling of sex assault cases over the past seven years to identify the reasons why so few moved forward to prosecution and come up with solutions to change that moving forward.

According to APD, its Sex Crimes Unit has expanded, with the department adding one new detective position in 2021. Before that, two detectives and a sergeant were added to the unit in 2019 and four detective positions were added in 2017, as concerns about the department’s handling of sex assault cases were coming to light.

APD also increased the number of Victim Service counselors available to assist survivors of abuse. The Sex Crimes Unit now has five full-time counselors, the Domestic Violence Unit has eight and APD’s Crisis Team has 17 Victim Service Counselors assigned to it.

APD says protocol and the development of guidelines have also changed within the Sex Crimes Cold Case Unit.

One of the protocols implemented in 2019 after the first lawsuit requires that Victim Services Crisis Response Team Counselors be dispatched to all sex crime calls with officers.

APD also redesigned its interview rooms to make them more comfortable for survivors of sexual assault and implemented a new policy allowing victims the option of having a counselor sit in with them during police interviews.

Additionally, Police Chief Joseph Chacon re-joined the Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team (SARRT) and is attending monthly meetings with the multi-agency group dealing with local response to sex crimes and services for survivors.

SARRT co-chair Liz Donegan, who previously led APD’s Sex Crimes Unit for nearly a decade and brought forward concerns about the mishandling of cases says it’s too early to tell whether changes implemented are truly making a difference. Donegan says the group is cautiously optimistic and hopeful that Chief Chacon rejoining SARRT will provide needed change long-term.

At 6 on KXAN, police beat reporter Jacqulyn Powell looks into the changes the Travis County District Attorney’s Office has implemented so far and checks on the status of the survivors’ lawsuit against the city of Austin.