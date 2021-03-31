‘We’re going to find you’: Family of slain Pflugerville mom offers $25K reward to find killer

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — One year after a Pflugerville shooting killed then 51-year-old Sharon Selman, police are still looking for her killer.

Selman was found shot at the Century Stone Hill South Apartments near Stone Hill Town Center on March 31, 2020. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Wednesday, the Pflugerville Police Department released a new sketch of Selman’s killer. At the time, PPD believed the suspect to be a Black man around 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants gloves and a mask.

Police sketch of suspect involved in Selman’s shooting death (Pflugerville Police Photo)

PPD also released a video that features Selman’s daughter, Lakeshia Craft, who describes who Selman was and asks the public for help.

“Just warm, anytime you would mention her name to somebody, they’re gonna smile, and they’re gonna have great things to say about her. She really just touched every person’s life that she came into,” Craft said in the video.

Craft says she and her mom were very close, and they were best friends.

“I had like a sixth sense I feel, when it came to her. Anytime I felt something was wrong, I automatically called her, I had to check on her all the time,” Craft said. “And she was the same way about me.”

She remembers spending time with Selman, cooking and hanging out. Craft says Selman loved the Pflugerville community.

In the video, Craft described the day she found out her mother died.

“It was the worst day of my life. I just, you know, got the phone call that nobody ever wanted to get,” Craft said.

If you recognize the person in the sketch or have information on the shooting, you can call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Additional reward money was donated by the community, and Selman’s family has also pulled together a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, PPD says.

Craft ended the video with a message to her mom’s killer: “To whoever did this — we’re going to find you. We’re gonna find out who you are, and you’re not going to get away this… as long as I’m alive, we’re gonna look for you, and we’re going to do everything we can to find you.”