WCSO: 14-year-old shot during fight in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in his lower extremities Friday night in Jarrell after a fight involving multiple people, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. WCSO says he is in stable condition.

WCSO responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Yearwood Lane around 7:51 p.m. Friday.

There is no immediate danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact WCSO at 512-943-1300 or crime stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.