AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cell phone video appears to show murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong running from Travis County corrections officers when officials said she tried to escape custody after a south Austin doctor’s appointment Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said officers caught up to her and restrained her within about 10 minutes.

In the video from KXAN viewer Theresa Rangel, you can see what looks like Armstrong – with her hands restrained – running on a hill next to the medical office’s parking lot with an officer chasing her. You can also see the woman in the video try to jump over the fence.

Armstrong is accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin home in May 2022.

Armstrong was questioned by police after the deadly shooting but was not arrested. After a warrant was issued for her arrest, it was discovered Armstrong left the country. She was apprehended in Costa Rice in June 2022.

Armstrong faces a first-degree murder charge.

After Wednesday morning’s event, Armstrong will likely face additional charges. Those charges haven’t been added yet, the spokesperson said.

We reached out to Armstrong’s attorney, who said he could not provide any details due to a gag order.

Armstrong’s trial was set to begin Oct. 30. At 10 p.m., KXAN explores how this incident may impact her case.