AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department hosted a news conference Tuesday in reference to burglaries occurring in northeast Austin with the “intent to commit sexual assault” and also provided a sketch of a suspect.

APD first released information in a news release over the weekend saying overnight burglaries were committed at apartments near Berkman Drive and U.S. Highway 290.

Sketch provided by Austin Police Department

KXAN spoke to residents Monday living in the area who said they were worried about the reported burglaries.

Starting in December, APD received a report of a burglary, and since then, other similar incidents have occurred, police said during the news conference.

Furthermore, officials reiterated how important it is for anyone who may have been a victim to come forward, as APD said it is working very hard to solidify all leads.

Although police would not confirm exactly how many assaults there were the crimes were considered a series, as there was more than one reported.

There were similar incidents police were not aware of because victims of the crime had not yet reported it to police, investigators said.

More importantly, police said if there are any victims who fear coming forward to report the crime due to possibly being undocumented, it does not want to prevent those victims from coming forward.

APD said Spanish speaking officers will be available to assist those victims.

A suspect description provided by the agency says that the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in their 30s, standing between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, with a slender build and short brown hair. The suspect may also have facial hair.

Furthermore, APD said it is in the works of setting up a community meeting with surrounding apartment complexes near Berkman Drive and Highway 290 to touch base with residents.

Police urged for anyone who sees something out of place or does not look normal or sees a suspicious person in the area to call 911.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.