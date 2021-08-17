WANTED: Texas DPS searching for 1 high-risk sex offender, 1 sexual assault suspect

(KXAN) — Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding two men who’ve just been added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted lists.

Joshua Lee Daniels

Joshua Lee Daniels (Texas DPS)

Daniels, 39, has been wanted for sexual assault and a parole violation since January 2020, when he fled from Midland. Texas DPS says he was previously convicted of 11 counts of burglary, engaging in organized criminal activity, and assault against a public servant.

DPS says Daniels has ties to Central Texas, including Burnet County, in addition to the Aransas Pass/Rockport area. In December 2020, the Aransas Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault.

Joshua Lee Daniels is described as 5’9″ in height and about 175 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body, including his face and forehead.

For more information, visit Joshua Lee Daniels‘ wanted bulletin.

Joseph Darwin Watson

DPS says Watson, 52, is a high-risk sex offender wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration. He’s been wanted since October 2020, when he fled from Hamilton.

Joseph Darwin Watson (Texas DPS)

Watson was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault involving a five-year-old boy in Llano County. In 2009, DPS says he was convicted of a sexual assault charge involving a 47-year-old woman in Milam County.

DPS says Watson has ties to Hamilton, Milam, and Parker counties, including the cities of Hamilton, Rockdale, and Weatherford.

Joseph Darwin Watson is described as 5’3″ in height and about 120 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, both shoulders and both upper arms. DPS says he may be using the name “Joseph Stanford.”

For more information, visit Joseph Darwin Watson‘s wanted bulletin.

Tips

Texas DPS is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of Daniels, and up to $3,000 for information leading to Watson’s arrest. Tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Find more information, at Texas DPS Texas 10 Most Wanted.