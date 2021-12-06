WANTED: Man suspected in SE Austin aggravated robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery on Nov. 22. The man was at the center of a SWAT situation in east Austin on Dec. 2.

Austin Police Department has already arrested two other suspects but is still searching for 39-year-old Victor Machado. The incident happened in the 5200 block of Bogey Court in southeast Austin.

Forty-one-year-old Anthony Machado Jr. and 26-year-old Anthony Machado III were previously arrested but APD says Victor Machado was not at the East Sixth Street residence he was believed to be at when they searched on Dec. 2.

Anthony Machado, Jr. (APD photo)

Anthony Machado III (APD photo)

Victor should be considered armed and dangerous and APD is encouraging him to surrender to law enforcement peacefully.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.