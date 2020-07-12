Wanted man arrested at gunpoint in south Austin Walmart parking lot after high speed chase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two wanted men were arrested following a high speed police chase with sheriff’s deputies on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit.

David Duran, 40, was apprehended in a Walmart parking lot in south Austin while Nieves Garcia III, 42, was arrested after bailing out of Duran’s moving vehicle during the pursuit.

A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in the affidavit that they were on patrol in Slaughter Creek Drive when they noticed a suspicious vehicle.

An investigation found that an individual affiliated with the Honda Pilot owner’s address had an active felony warrant.

When the deputy entered the road, a dead end, the Honda attempted to leave, according to the affidavit. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Duran, told the deputy he was dropping off a friend before work.

Duran was shown to have an active warrant listing him as a parole violator who is armed and dangerous, the affidavit said.

The deputy attempted to detain Duran but he drove off, sparking a pursuit, the affidavit says. A man later identified as Garcia III was in the front passenger seat.

During the chase, Duran traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph, swerved through traffic and ran a red light, the deputy said.

Just before the South First Street intersection, Garcia III jumped out of the car, according to the affidavit. He was found armed with a large hunting knife.

Near the intersection of Slaughter Lane and South Congress Avenue, traffic became heavy and Duran turned into the parking lot of a Walmart, the deputy said.

At this point, deputies were able to surround the vehicle and Duran was arrested at gunpoint.

Duran was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Travis County Jail and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Garcia III was shown to have an active warrant for assault strangulation and was also taken to the Travis County Jail. He is being held on a $21,000 bond.