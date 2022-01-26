Wanted man accused of sexually assaulting child arrested in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — One of Hays County’s most wanted suspects was arrested at a home in San Marcos on Tuesday evening.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Bernal, 58, has been taken into custody at the Hays County Jail.

Bernal was wanted on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and the sheriff’s office said he was on their most wanted list.

The alleged assault happened in March 2020, according to the jail’s website.

Bernal is being held in the jail on a $100,000 bond.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler thanked the anonymous caller who reported Bernal’s location. Such tips can earn up to $1000 in reward money, the sheriff’s office added.

Anyone with information about criminal activity or wanted people can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S.