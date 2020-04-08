Wanted Austin man arrested in Atlanta over 2018 aggravated assault

ATLANTA, Georgia (KXAN) — A wanted Austin man whose case was highlighted in a crime TV show has been found and arrested in connection with a 2018 assault.

Frederick Alan McCaskill, 34, was apprehended in Atlanta, Georgia after investigators received several tips from people who watched “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

McCaskill was profiled on the show, which aired on March 11. The audience was asked for any information that could potentially lead to his arrest.

According to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, McCaskill allegedly assaulted a woman in the 1900 block of Gaston Place Road in Austin on Oct. 8, 2018.

The victim, who had been in a relationship with McCaskill for about three months, was found lying in a pool of blood with injuries to her head and mouth. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where she was found to have two brain bleeds with multiple facial fractures from blunt force trauma.

After receiving tips from anonymous callers, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force requested help from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, who located McCaskill in Atlanta and took him into custody.

McCaskill is being held at the DeKalb County Jail, where he will await judicial proceedings pending extradition back to Texas.

“This case is a prime example of how the challenges we face are often resolved through the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners across the board – at the local, state and federal levels,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau in the Western District of Texas.