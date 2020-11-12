Waffle House shooting suspects caught in Tennessee, charged with capital murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men have been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of another man Nov. 7 at an east Austin Waffle House, the Austin Police Department said Thursday.

Police say Jalen Highsmith, 25, and Kelvin Robinson, 20, were in Memphis, Tennessee, when they were taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with the help of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Both are accused of contributing to the death of Mario Robinson, 23, following what police described as an attempted robbery in the parking lot of the restaurant at 8800 E. U.S. 290 just after 4:30 a.m. Police say the two pulled up next to a group of friends in two separate cars, then demanded their belongings at gunpoint — one with a rifle and the other with a handgun.

The group didn’t resist, but one of the drivers tried to leave, and the suspect with the rifle fired into the vehicle, hitting Mario Robinson. He died at the scene, police say.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, and if anyone has information about what happened, they are encouraged to call the APD homicide tip line at 512-472-8477.