Waco police: boy found in dumpster may have been dead for days

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Waco police have released new details on the arrest of Laura Sanchez who allegedly put the body of her two-year-old son in a dumpster days after he died, according to a report from Fox 44 in Lubbock.

According to the arrest affidavit released from the Waco police, Sanchez reported that her son, Frankie Gonzales, had disappeared from a park on June 1.

After police could not find Frankie, Sanchez told them the boy had spent the weekend with her adult son in Killeen, according to the Waco Police. Officers said other family members told them that was a lie.

Waco police say they were told from Sanchez’s brother that she called him and confessed about Frankie’s death.

According to the arrest affidavit, during an interview with police, Sanchez said she was the only one taking care of Frankie when he died on May 28. She said she kept the body in her house until May 30 then put him in a dumpster behind a church.

Waco police did not release information on the cause of Frankie’s death.

Sanchez was charged with one count of injury to a child. She is currently booked in the McLennan County Jail under the name Laura Villalon, on a bond of $500,000.