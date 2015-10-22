VonTrey Clark indicted on capital murder charge

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Former Austin Police officer VonTrey Clark has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, Samantha Dean. Bastrop County records show the Grand Jury indicted Clark on Oct. 21.

According to the indictment paperwork, Clark caused the death of Dean by “shooting Samantha Dean with a firearm, and intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another individual, Madeline Dean.”

Clark currently sits in the Bastrop County Jail, where he’s been since Sept. 3 when he was deported from Indonesia. Clark, 32, was handed over to 13 agents of the FBI and was flown to Texas on a specially chartered plane from the bureau.

The indictment is insignificant-Bristol Myers, Clark’s attorney

In a statement, Clark’s attorney Bristol Myers says, “According to the indictment, the grand jury only heard the story of police, prosecutors, and a witness whose name was blacked out from public view. None of those people had a legal obligation to inform the grand jury of the weaknesses in their case or present the grand jury with evidence favorable to VonTrey Clark. In that light, the indictment is insignificant and simply moves this case into the jurisdiction of the trial court.”

On July 22, the Bastrop County District Attorney requested the FBI’s assistance in apprehending Clark and returning him to Bastrop County.

A search warrant revealed police believe Clark hired a hit man to kill Dean and her unborn child.

On June 4, a Texas Ranger interviewed Aaron Williams regarding Dean’s homicide. Williams told detectives Kevin Watson, 31, told him Clark was looking “to pay someone $5,000 to kill Dean and her baby due to Dean wanting Clark to pay child support for the baby,” according to the warrant dated Aug. 12. Williams went onto say Watson told him he and Freddie Smith killed Dean for Clark and that Clark had driven Dean to the location in Bastrop County and the “murder had been set up to look like a drug deal,” continued in the warrant.

The warrant indicates between April 14-May 4, Clark, Watson, Fisk and Williams and other parties had conversations in which they discussed not talking to the police and distancing themselves from each other.Police were able to link Williams, Watson, Watson’s girlfriend Kyla Fisk and Smith to the case from cellphone communication and surveillance video at various places where they purchased cellphones.

Clark fired from Austin Police Department

Austin Chief of Police Art Acevedo announced Clark was indefinitely suspended from the force after he says Clark failed to show up for an in-person meeting.

According to the memo, Clark flew to Indonesia-a country with which the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty-on July 17, without approval from his supervisors. The Department is now considering Clark absent without leave (AWOL) since they can’t get in contact with him.

“I am only imposing disciplinary action for administrative policy violations that do not involved possible criminal conduct by Officer Clark in order to maintain the integrity of and not jeopardize the criminal investigation,” continued Acevedo in the disciplinary memo.

Ongoing relationship

Court documents revealed Clark and Dean were in an ongoing romantic relationship. Clark told homicide investigators he had “a sexual relationship” with Dean that was “off-and-on over the last six or seven years, and that he believes he is the father of Dean’s unborn child, Baby Dean.”

The documents detail that Clark wanted Dean to have an abortion.

Meanwhile, after an aggressive encounter with Clark, Dean told co-workers at the Kyle Police department that Clark would be the prime suspect if she ever turned up dead.

KXAN checked and the other man charged with capital murder in the Dean killing is Vontrey Clark’s boyhood friend from their high school days. Kevin Leo Watson is being held in the Harris County jail on that and other unrelated drug charges. It’s not clear when Watson could be indicted or when he might be brought to Bastrop County.

