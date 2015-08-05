VonTrey Clark in federal custody in Indonesia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin police officer linked to Samantha Dean’s death is in federal custody in Indonesia. A spokesperson for the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says VonTrey Clark, 32, was taken into custody in Indonesia by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the FBI will determine the timeline for his return. It is not clear when Clark was placed into federal custody.

Last month, Clark was suspended indefinitely when he refused to attend an in-person interview with Internal Affairs.

Austin police say Clark flew to Indonesia-a country with which the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty-on July 17, without approval from his supervisors. The Department classified Clark as absent without leave (AWOL) since they weren’t able to get in contact with him.

Clark’s attorney, Bristol Myers tells KXAN News Bastrop County “secretly issued an arrest warrant for Officer Clark after he left for Indonesia, and this is the likely cause of what officials are calling a Visa problem.” Myers goes onto say, “Officer Clark booked an international round trip flight in his own name, used his own passport, and was easily located. These are not the hallmarks of a fugitive.”

The Bastrop County District Attorney’s Office says the Indonesian government is holding Clark on a Visa issue but can’t confirm or deny whether or not an arrest warrant for Clark has been issued as of Tuesday.

Court documents revealed in early July details the relationship between Dean, 29, and Clark. Clark told homicide investigators he had “a sexual relationship” with Dean that was “off-and-on ver the last six or seven years, and that he believes he is the father of Dean’s unborn child, Baby Dean.”

Dean was found shot to death on Feb. 4. No one has been charged with murder in connection to her death.