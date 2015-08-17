VonTrey Clark could return to US within days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The former Austin police officer linked to the death of his pregnant girlfriend Samantha Dean could be back on U.S. soil by the weekend, media sources confirm to KXAN.

Amhar Azeth, the head of Indonesia’s Interpol, tells staff at the Agence France Presse, VonTrey Clark would be flown back to the U.S. around Aug. 23.

Azeth tells AFP the authorities are still preparing the administrative arrangement for his return back to the states. Azeth also said that a special U.S. plane, not a commercial plane, will be sent to pick him up from Indonesia.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigations will not confirm whether they are planning to fly to Indonesia to pick up Clark or when such a flight could happen.

AFP reported earlier in August the FBI requested an Interpol ‘red notice’ – the closest tool to an international arrest warrant in the Clark case since there is no extradition treaty between the two countries. Clark’s attorney Bristol Myers said last week his client was being held on a visa issue.

Court records contend Clark is suspected in a conspiracy to kill Dean. In February, her body was found behind a vacant office building in Bastrop. She had been shot three times in the head.

The Austin Police Department let Clark go last month after they said he traveled to Indonesia without permission on July 17.