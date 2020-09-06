Violent crime on the rise in Austin, Texas DPS reports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The violent crime rate in Austin increased by nearly 6% last year, according to a new report by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In 2019, the Austin Police Department reported 32 murders — the same as 2018. There were also 534 rapes (down from 787 in 2018), 976 robberies (down from 1,021 in 2018) and 2,3449 assaults (up from 1,880 in 2018).

In Texas, the murder rate rose by almost 5% in 2019. Sexual assaults dropped by more than 2%, robberies were up by 1%, and aggravated assaults increased by almost 1%.

Texas DPS says law enforcement faced several challenges last year — including mass attacks in public places.

According to the FBI, Texas led the nation in active shooter events with six of the country’s 28 active shooter incidents. Thirty-six people died and 52 others were injured in those events.