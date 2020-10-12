Video: Police search for two suspects who robbed north Austin gas station at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a north Austin gas station at gunpoint less than two weeks ago.

APD said the robbery happened around 3:32 a.m. on Sept. 30 at a 7-Eleven in the 13600 block of North Interstate 35. That’s near West Howard Lane in north Austin.

Police said the suspects were captured on video loitering outside the front of the gas station for about half an hour before the robbery.

The men then went into the store when it was empty, and one of them went up to the counter and pointed a black gun at the clerk while demanding money.

That suspect took money from the register while the other acted as a lookout, according to APD. The lookout was also seen grabbing a black gun from his waistband.

Both suspects ran out of the store after the robbery and were reportedly seen going southbound on foot, APD said. Here are their descriptions provided by Austin police:

Suspect #1:

White Male

Mid-20s

Thin build

Estimated to be between 5’7” and 5’8”

Short black hair

Last seen wearing black Nike jacket, athletic-style pants, black cap with the word “Adidas” in gold and a white COVID-19 facial covering

Suspect #2:

White Male

Tall

Stocky build

Estimated to be 5’5”

Last seen wearing a burnt orange UT hoodie sweatshirt and camouflage COVID-19 facial covering.

Police said a number of customers entered and exited the 7-Eleven who could’ve seen the two suspects before the robbery.

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.