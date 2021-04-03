Video of January officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin won’t be released yet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The video of an incident involving a man’s Jan. 5 shooting death by an off-duty Austin Police Department officer has stalled once again and won’t be released yet.

The video, called a “critical incident video,” pertains to the shooting that took place around 12:30 a.m. on Wickersham Lane in southeast Austin.

27-year-old Alexander Gonzales, reportedly cut off off-duty officer Gabriel Gutierrez while driving and pointed a gun at him. Gutierrez shot at Gonzales, who drove a little farther before stopping.

Gutierrez called for backup units to come to the scene. One of the responding officers then shot Gonzales after APD says officers told him to step away from the car, but he reached into the rear passenger side door of the car.

Gonzales’ cousin, Shayna Plummer, says although he reached into his car, he was most likely going to check on his 2-month-old, not reaching for a gun. A woman, who Gonzales’ family says was his girlfriend, was also shot during the incident, but was expected to be OK.

APD identified the officers about a month after the shooting. They were put on paid administrative leave, according to their policy:

• Gutierrez – 5 years of service with APD – (Fired weapon/initial off-duty officer)

• Officer Luis Serrato – 2 years of service with APD – (Fired weapon/responding officer)

Bryan Garcia, who has lived in the complex for about two years, called the situation “horrific.” He captured this video of police shouting commands at Gonzales in English and Spanish before he was fatally shot.

APD hasn’t confirmed whose shots were the ones that hit the woman.

The video was already pushed back once due to the February winter storms in Central Texas. APD says, at this time, the video is set to be released May 4.