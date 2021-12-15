VIDEO: Austin police search for suspects in storage unit burglary

Video courtesy of Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police needs help tracking down three suspects — two men and a woman — involved in the burglary of several storage units in east Austin earlier this month.

Police said it happened overnight on Dec. 1-2 between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of Town Creek Drive. That’s near South Lakeshore Boulevard.

Police said the suspects could have burglarized up to 10 storage units. A $5,000 reward is being offered, in addition to a reward from Crime Stoppers, for information leading to an arrest.

Austin Police released the video above of the suspects, in case someone knows them. Below are the suspect descriptions provided by officers.

Suspect 1: White man, 20-25 years old, 5’4″ tall, 150 pounds, thin build, bushy hair, tattoo on right arm. Wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering, a gray t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and a black and white checkered backpack.

Suspect 2: White man, 20-25 years old, 5'5″ tall, 170 pounds, medium build, with bushy hair. Wearing a red bandana on the face, an Adidas black sweater, blue jeans, brown boots and a dark bag.

Suspect 3: White woman, 25-30 years old, 5'6″ tall, 200 pounds, with long brown hair in a pony tail. Wearing a green sweater and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call the APD Burglary Tip Line at (512) 974-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.