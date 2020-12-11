Video: APD searches for two suspects after hotel guest was shot in October

Warning: The APD video in this story shows the shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A hotel guest was shot and injured back in October, and now the Austin Police Department is searching for the two suspects.

It happened Oct. 5 at about 12:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive, police said. The guest walked out of the Quality Inn and Suites to get some items from his car, when he thought he heard fireworks.

Officers said when he turned toward the sound, two men approached him. Both of the men fired shots multiple times, hitting the victim and his car. The suspects then ran northbound on Gessner.

The guest who was shot was helped by a friend, who took him inside the hotel, according to APD. Officers put a tourniquet on the victim when they arrived, and Austin-Travis County EMS then took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was treated and released.

APD released two videos of the shooting on YouTube and a description of the suspects Thursday afternoon:

Suspect #1

Black male

Average build

Estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age

Last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-color shorts

Suspect #2

Black male

Estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age

Last seen wearing a light-color hoodie and dark-color pants

Detectives ask anyone with information or video to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app.