Victim in Sunday’s apartment complex shooting is a juvenile, Travis County Sheriff’s Office says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in a weekend apartment complex shooting in Travis County is a juvenile.

Deputies responded to ‘shots fired’ calls at the Villas Tech Ridge apartment complex on the Lakes Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s near West Howard Lane.

When deputies got there, they found a young Hispanic male who had been shot, TCSO said. Austin-Travis County EMS and deputies gave him medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office now says the victim is a juvenile, and his identity will not be released. An autopsy was done Monday morning by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, TCSO said.

Evidence shows this is an isolated shooting, and the public isn’t in danger, TCSO said. Detectives will continue to investigate. This is the fifth homicide for TCSO this year.

Anyone with information can call the TCSO Tip Line at (512) 854-1444.