Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Oct. 6, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents filed Thursday provided additional details surrounding a Tuesday homicide investigation in south Austin.

According to court documents, police responded shortly before midnight for a call regarding a possible dead person in the 1100 block of Cumberland Road.

When police arrived, a man’s body was found inside a vehicle, and Austin Police identified the man as 20-year-old Rickye Henderson.

According to police, Henderson was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Court documents said two witnesses were inside the vehicle when the shooting occurred. Both witnesses told police Willie Joe Tyron Jones III, 20, took out a black handgun and shot Henderson.

According to the documents, Austin Police officers found Jones as he attempted to leave the scene.

Travis County jail records showed Jones was being held on a murder charge and bonds of more than $1 million.