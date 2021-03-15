Victim identified from Sunday shooting that took place inside 7th Street club

Austin police are investigating after a fatal shooting down E. 7th Street on March 14, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the person who was shot multiple times inside an East Seventh Street club and later died. They’re now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Jorian Donte Hardeway, 24, was shot a little after 4 a.m. inside Club Swing at 621 East Seventh Street. No one else was hurt. Hardeway was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he died about a half hour later.

This is Austin’s 13th homicide of 2021, putting the city on pace for 66 homicides this year. There were 48 homicides in 2020.

Homicide detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, but are still trying to identify a suspect. Right now, police aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Detectives ask that if you know anything or saw anything or have video or pictures to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, or get in touch with CrimeStoppers either at 512-472-TIPS, or use the CrimeStoppers app. You’re allowed to remain anonymous.