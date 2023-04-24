AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a north Austin robbery, APD said in a news release.
Shortly before 2 p.m., April 8, two suspects “brutally assaulted” the victim by punching and stomping on the victim’s head in an alleyway in the 900 block of Rutland Drive, police said.
One of the suspects has been arrested, police said. The other is who the police need help to find.
During the attack, both suspects took the victim’s belongings and ran north away from the scene, the release said. Detectives believe this was not a random attack.
A video of the assault can be viewed on APD’s YouTube.
The description of the unidentified suspect is below:
- Black male
- Stocky build
- 20 to 30 years of age
- He was last seen wearing a dark blue, flat-brimmed hat with a gray New England Patriots logo, a dark blue and white hooded jacket with a white logo on the left, and light-colored jeans
Anyone with any information can contact APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.