AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a north Austin robbery, APD said in a news release.

Shortly before 2 p.m., April 8, two suspects “brutally assaulted” the victim by punching and stomping on the victim’s head in an alleyway in the 900 block of Rutland Drive, police said.

One of the suspects has been arrested, police said. The other is who the police need help to find.

During the attack, both suspects took the victim’s belongings and ran north away from the scene, the release said. Detectives believe this was not a random attack.

A video of the assault can be viewed on APD’s YouTube.

The description of the unidentified suspect is below:

Black male

Stocky build

20 to 30 years of age

He was last seen wearing a dark blue, flat-brimmed hat with a gray New England Patriots logo, a dark blue and white hooded jacket with a white logo on the left, and light-colored jeans

The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a north Austin robbery that occurred April 8. | Image provided by APD

Anyone with any information can contact APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.