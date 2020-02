AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department responded to a call of an aggravated assault at Jester West Residence Hall late Tuesday night.

A student told police they were choked and attacked by another student. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated and the suspect was taken into custody.

The UTPD Criminal Investigations Unit Criminal is actively looking into the incident. Anyone with information on the assault is encouraged to call 512-471-4441 ext. 9.