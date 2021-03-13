UT student accused of killing his mom in 2019 found not guilty by reason of insanity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas student accused of murdering his mother at a downtown Austin hotel in November 2019 was found not guilty by reason of insanity in December 2020.

Court documents say Eyitoluwa Olayeye, who was 20 at the time of the incident, will be transported to a “facility deemed appropriate by the Commission for examination.”

In the days leading up to the fatal attack, Olayeye was reported to have been sent to the hospital for a psych evaluation, where doctors asked if he was bipolar or manic. His mom and aunt had originally flown out to check on him when the mom, 48-year-old Kehinde Olayeye, was killed.

An arrest affidavit said officers found her unresponsive on the floor with Olayeye lying on her back. Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.