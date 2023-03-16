AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Police are investigating after a staff member was assaulted and robbed on campus.

UTPD officers responded to the lobby of the University Club at 700 Clyde Littlefield around 1:42 p.m.

According to a release from UTPD, the staff member said she drove a vehicle that was loaned by the suspect’s ex-boyfriend. The suspect is not affiliated with UT.

The suspect confronted the staff member as she turned to walk away, then punched her in the face and took her cell phone, according to the release.

The staff member refused medical treatment. According to UTPD, the suspect and victim both knew each other.

UTPD says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.