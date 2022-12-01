AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is seeking information about an attempted robbery that happened off campus Wednesday.

UTPD said on Twitter this happened near the intersection of 24th and Guadalupe Streets around 3:45 p.m.

Three people said they were walking in the area when a man approached them and demanded money, according to a release from UTPD.

When they walked away from him, the victims realized he was armed with a knife and were able to safely get away from the suspect. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect wore a gray hoodie with black sweatpants, had gray hair and a short beard.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Austin Police Department by dialing 3-1-1.