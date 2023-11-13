AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers with the University of Texas Austin Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of a robbery that happened on Monday, the agency said on social media.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street for a report of assault/robbery. Officers searched the area immediately but didn’t find the suspect, the agency said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build, possibly in his late 30s to early 40s, with short/closed-shaved black hair and a salt and pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a black and blue jacket, white and black sneakers and was seen with black glasses on his head.

Anyone with any information can report by calling 512-471-4441, ext. 9, police said.