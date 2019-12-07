UT Police investigating alleged sexual assault at Jester Dorms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened in a dormitory building early Saturday morning.

According to a notification released by the school, police were called to Jester Dormitory off East 21st Street around 1 a.m. The school said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The UT Police Investigations and Analysis Division is investigating the incident.

UT encourages any student who has been or knows a victim of sexual assault to visit the student emergency services page here.