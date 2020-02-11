UT police arrest suspect accused of assault, indecent exposure Tuesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of two incidents on campus Tuesday morning.

UTPD says that at 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault by contact in the 2100 block of Speedway. Shortly after that, another report came in about a possible indecent exposure incident in the school’s Norman Hackerman Building.

Police say the description of the suspect in both incidents matched and officers arrested the “non-UT subject” for assault by contact and failure to identify.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 471-4441, ext. 9.