AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal agents believe the woman suspected of killing cycling star Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson is still in the Austin-Travis County area as the search for her continues.

The U.S. Marshals, along with other law enforcement agencies, are looking for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in connection with Wilson’s death. The Austin Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17, six days after Wilson was found shot to death.

Photos of Kaitlin Armstrong (Credit: U.S. Marshals)

Brandon Filla with the U.S. Marshals said on any given day, three to 10 agents are assigned to the case and are actively looking for Armstrong. He said right now, the “key component” that could help investigators is figuring out where a 2012 black Jeep Grand Cherokee is. The arrest warrant listed the vehicle with a Texas license plate number LDZ5608.

“You put that out to the public to hope to generate some type of tip, because a lot of times these investigations, they may abandon that vehicle in a shopping center,” Filla said. “But at midnight, that shopping center is left vacant. So maybe that would be a key to give us that direction of travel.”

Another thing Filla said investigators have working against them was the time between the homicide, May 11, and when U.S. Marshals were called in to help with the search, May 17 when the arrest warrant was issued. He said Armstrong could have changed her appearance since then. According to court documents, Armstrong hasn’t been “seen or heard from” since May 13.

Even though Filla said Marshals have, “turned everything that we can recall right now upside down here in Austin,” they still think she’s somewhere in the area. He hopes traditional media and social media can help develop tips and leads on her whereabouts.

Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)

“She was an individual that was here in the Austin community, as one a realtor, a yoga teacher.” Filla said, “so she built relationships amongst, you know, people here in the Austin community.

Filla said Armstrong does have family ties “elsewhere” but that investigators haven’t gotten that far, yet.

He also said if anyone in the area is helping Armstrong hide, they may face federal charges.

“Anyone that really comforts her, to really steer away from her apprehension, that gives her any type of comfort or relief when we’re in pursuit of Armstrong can also be charged federally,” he said. “There’s a lot of things in this investigation… there a lot of what ifs and we figured right now with her involvement here in the Austin community, that she would still be here.”

There’s a memorial ride for Wilson set for Sunday in Austin.