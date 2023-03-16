AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a pawn shop in Round Rock, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jerry Rendon, 38, of Austin, was arrested Thursday morning. A release said Rendon’s official charge was aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On March 13, the Round Rock Police Department responded to the First Cash Pawn, located at 906 N. Interstate Highway 35. There were reports of a man, later identified as Rendon, wearing a mask, holding a handgun and stealing several gold necklaces before he fled the area in a silver Chevrolet pickup truck, according to an affidavit.

RRPD was able to identify Rendon as the suspect, and it requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to assist in capturing him, the release said.

Officials found Rendon in the 400 block of East William Cannon Drive in Austin, and he was arrested, the release said.

Rendon was taken to the Williamson County jail, where he remained as of Thursday on a bond set at $150,000, according to the release.